Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Vaccine Regret & Cognitive Disonance. Took the Jab? Get on Ivermectin, EDTA, NAC and more. DrTenpenny.com
256 views
channel image
EnergyMe333
Published 15 hours ago |
Shop now

Took the jab?  Don't Despair. Detox with Ivermectin (prevents virus from replicating). Start nutritional supplements including EDTA and NAC (both reduce toxin damage), iodine and more  with diet and lifestyle changes. www.DrTenpenny.com

EDTA Information at www.InspiredHealthAdvocate.com

Ivermectin Info at https://EnergyMe333.com/articles/healthCancerIvermectin.html

Sherri Tenpenny: www.DrTenpenny.com

CLEANSE My DNA Prayer   https://drtenpenny.com/prayer-for-healing/

FULL SHOW Stew Peters interviews Sherri Tenpenny, The GREAT AWAKENING Masses Wake Up To Vaccine Genocide As Miscarriages Cancers and Deaths Skyrocket, Dec 5, 2022

https://rumble.com/v1z2ety-the-great-awakening-masses-wake-up-to-vaccine-genocide-as-miscarriages-canc.html


Keywords
healthvaccinesherri tenpennyvaccine genocidevaxjabmrnastew petersvaccine regret

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket