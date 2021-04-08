© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New Lockdown Talks As The WEF Pushes "Smart Masks"...
Follow
2
Share
Report
40 views • April 08, 2021
The wef is ready to push the new smart mask technology that comes right from China. This will likely become part of our social credit system just like it is in China. The new variant push that the propaganda box is getting going will now affect our kids. This is the design for the next lockdown?
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://summit.news/2021/04/07/world-economic-forum-promotes-smart-mask-that-alerts-you-if-you-forget-to-wear-it/
https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/ruling-class-warns-of-variant-the-could-spark-another-lockdown
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/the-second-generation-covid-vaccines-are-coming/
Thumbnail Link:
https://ksr-ugc.imgix.net/assets/016/759/133/dae2abbfe66a2ce1d5c041d8b4e84b2f_original.jpg?ixlib=rb-2.1.0&;w=680&fit=max&v=1495351867&auto=format&gif-q=50&q=92&s=44cdd466fc8a078b9de6d870a758679d
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://summit.news/2021/04/07/world-economic-forum-promotes-smart-mask-that-alerts-you-if-you-forget-to-wear-it/
https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/ruling-class-warns-of-variant-the-could-spark-another-lockdown
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/the-second-generation-covid-vaccines-are-coming/
Thumbnail Link:
https://ksr-ugc.imgix.net/assets/016/759/133/dae2abbfe66a2ce1d5c041d8b4e84b2f_original.jpg?ixlib=rb-2.1.0&;w=680&fit=max&v=1495351867&auto=format&gif-q=50&q=92&s=44cdd466fc8a078b9de6d870a758679d
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.