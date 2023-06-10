Melbourne Rally 10 June 2023

We were low in number and occasionally during the march we were more stretched out than we needed to be and were split by through traffic. No Police escort made it difficult when taking possession of an intersection. We went via Chinatown and through to the Queen Victoria Market before passing by Flinders Street Station back to Parliament House. We had a mixed reception in places with some people from the footpath yelling very negatively at us. One of these physically pushed one of us over and then ran off. The Police were not much help today which was disappointing to say the least. We rallied earnestly for truth and justice, and would love to have more people praying for us for the work we do, and joining us even. Note the man in the wheelchair near the end of the video. We don't know if he was jab injured or not but he joined us for the rest of the march.