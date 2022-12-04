Pearls of Wisdom with Katharina Bless

Timeline interruption - Where are we going?

Why is the evolution not going forward in a linear way?

Why is there no continuation in the present time line?

What is the difference between Duality and Polarity?

Why are there 2 overlapping time lines now?

What was the activation of the separation?

What is the difference between the “Ego Self” and the “Higher” Self?

Why is the biological human existence collapsing now? What is beyond the ‘biological existence?

So were are we going? Is there still a time line of biological evolution?

What can I do to move into the biological time line?

How can I stand up and take back my power?



If you want to ask a question, we will talk about it and either answer it private or consider to make a video, join the “Pearls of Wisdom” Telegram Channel.



Katharina is a spiritual teacher since 4 decades, traveling the world and teaching. As an "old soul" her only goal is to help human beings to see beyond the material/persona limitations. She is retired and lives in Chiang Rai Thailand where she has started to grow her own food, planted a huge orchard of fruit and other trees.



You can contact me at Telegram:

Silver Dove Group https://t.me/joinchat/R-WDl0W6mqMGFiAz

My Posts only Pearls of Wisdom: https://t.me/+FSEkGVEsmdkwYjk1

or contact me @KatharinaBless

MeWe Silver Dove Group: http://www.mewe.com/join/silverdovenetwork

Blog Page: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SilverDove

If you want to send an email, use my full name (katharinabless) at gmail.com















