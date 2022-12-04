Pearls of Wisdom with Katharina Bless
Timeline interruption - Where are we going?
Why is the evolution not going forward in a linear way?
Why is there no continuation in the present time line?
What is the difference between Duality and Polarity?
Why are there 2 overlapping time lines now?
What was the activation of the separation?
What is the difference between the “Ego Self” and the “Higher” Self?
Why is the biological human existence collapsing now? What is beyond the ‘biological existence?
So were are we going? Is there still a time line of biological evolution?
What can I do to move into the biological time line?
How
can I stand up and take back my power?
If you want to ask a question, we will talk about it and either answer it private or consider to make a video, join the “Pearls of Wisdom” Telegram Channel.
Katharina is a spiritual teacher since 4 decades, traveling the world and teaching. As an "old soul" her only goal is to help human beings to see beyond the material/persona limitations. She is retired and lives in Chiang Rai Thailand where she has started to grow her own food, planted a huge orchard of fruit and other trees.
You can contact me at Telegram:
Silver Dove Group https://t.me/joinchat/R-WDl0W6mqMGFiAz
My Posts only Pearls of Wisdom: https://t.me/+FSEkGVEsmdkwYjk1
or contact me @KatharinaBless
MeWe Silver Dove Group: http://www.mewe.com/join/silverdovenetwork
Blog
Page: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SilverDove
If you want to send an email, use my full name (katharinabless) at gmail.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.