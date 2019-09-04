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When SCOTUS Said Movies Had No First Amendment Protection
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138 views • September 04, 2019
Hollywood applauds censorship of conservatives, the left believes Roe v Wade & other Supreme Court decisions are final law. But 100 yrs ago, SCOTUS said movies had NO First Amendment protection & a movie producer was sentenced to 10 yrs for producing a movie that got in the way of Woodrow Wilson’s war propaganda machine.
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