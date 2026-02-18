Wildfires As A Weapon, US Military Exposed





https://www.GeoengineeringWatch.org





Our hope and goal is for this video to be forwarded far and wide.





Is the military industrial complex insane enough to incinerate Earth's last remaining forests in order to achieve the objectives of the global controllers? The short answer is yes. A formerly classified US military document titled "Forest Fire As A Military Weapon" is a truly shocking exposé of planned scorched Earth destruction. The US Forest Service actually participated in the research and planning that went into this military instruction manual forests for extreme and unprecedented incineration all over the world? This short video report reveals the shocking degree of research that the US military and the US Forest Service has put into preparing forests for extreme incineration.



