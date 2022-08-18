Rep. Comer prepares for investigation of FBI Mar-a-Lago raid

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Congressman James Comer (R-Ky.), the top GOP member of the Oversight and Investigations Committee, told One America News he warned the National Archives and DOJ to preserve all documents related to the "unprecedented" raid of former President Donald Trump's Florida home. One America's John Hines has more from Washington.