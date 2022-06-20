GFashion is Praised in Milan

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https://gnews.org/post/p84ic900
On June 17th, in Miles Guo’s grand live broadcast, while contacting with some fellow fighters in Milan, some of them said they have visited the fashion exhibition hall where GFashion has set up and they had a 15-minute interview with the CEO and senior executive of GFashion