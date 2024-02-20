Rescues Only Had 30 Minutes To Save This Deer The Dodo

The Dodo





Sep 22, 2022





Rescuers have 30 minutes to save this deer's life ❤️





Footage provided by @viralhog





Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd

¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o





Follow The Dodo:

Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M

Howl with us on TikTok: https://thedo.do/2qFkbGT

Take a peek at our Snapchat: http://thedo.do/2gkVhsz

Love our Instagram:

Like us on Facebook: http://thedo.do/1dJ9lmn

Read more on our site: http://thedo.do/KWDoNt





For the love of animals. Pass it on.

#thedodo #animals #dog #cat #kitten #puppy





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3upQRAiRX4U