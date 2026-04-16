The Hidden Sin Destroying the Church | Studies with Stearman-APRIL 15 2026

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This week Gary begins a new series in 1 Corinthian and teaches on a problem that still exists today—division fueled by ego and spiritual pride. In this breakdown of 1 Corinthians 1, we explore how personality-driven faith, cultural influence, and misplaced identity can quietly corrupt the church from within.
#BibleStudy #Christianity #JesusChrist #EndTimes #TruthExposed
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