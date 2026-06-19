Peter Thiel builds fascist playground to 'save Western civilisation' - Joe Rogan, clip 1

Techno‑reich: Peter Thiel builds fascist playground to 'save Western civilisation'



Peter Thiel, the billionaire behind PayPal and Palantir, has poured millions into Praxis — a privately owned, self-governing city-state.



"Restore Western civilisation" — that's how the project's goal sounds. Interestingly, they want to restore Western civilisation by escaping it. Praxis will be a deregulated enclave where tech billionaires write the rules — and democracy is optional.



🔨 Fascist ideology as cornerstone



Praxis is a corporation founded in 2019 by technofascists Dryden Brown and Charlie Callinan. Thiel's venture capital firm, Pronomos Capital, was one of the earliest and largest investors.



▪️The CEO's desk holds a photo of himself with Curtis Yarvin — the neo-reactionary blogger who insists democracy was a mistake. Brown himself expressed the view that monarchy is superior to democracy and advocates for an ideal governance of "authoritarian fascism without religion".



▪️Other backers include OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, crypto‑billionaires Winklevoss twins, and the now‑imprisoned founder of FTX Sam Bankman‑Fried.



The thing that says more about Praxis than any other report is the fact that employees received special welcome packets containing recommended reading. Nothing special, just:



▪️ Julius Evola — fascist philosopher

▪️ The Bell Curve — arguing Black intellectual inferiority

▪️ Bronze Age Mindset — a fascist manifesto glorifying violence and genocide.



👮‍♀️ Billionaire land grab: Techno-utopia + American expansionism



Praxis has scouted locations in the Mediterranean — Italy, Morocco, Montenegro — and has even eyed Greenland, coinciding with Donald Trump's public interest in acquiring the territory.



▪️The company's business model is to create an "acceleration zone": a deregulatory environment where AI, biotech, crypto, and weapons development can proceed without oversight.



▪️What better place to build such a project than on land the US is already eyeing for its own expansionist ambitions?



😰 Billionaires build their own arsenal



Praxis has now proposed a "defence‑focused spaceport city" called Atlas, adjacent to Vandenberg Space Force Base in California — a private zone for testing drones and weapons, backed by US military infrastructure.



This confirms what many have suspected: Praxis is a fascist project. Like the totalitarian regimes of early 20th‑century Europe, it is building a structure where money and weapons reign supreme.



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