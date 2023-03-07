Dr. Jeff Harris ND - Using Neural Therapy & Prolozone To Treat Pain, Scars and Much More

Get access to the full health guides (including this one) on Patreon!http://www.extremehealthradio.com/patreon
Today we talked with Dr. Jeff Harris ND all about pain mostly alleviated using neural therapy. We also discussed scars, ozone, and more. Enjoy!
Listen on iTunes:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/new-show-dr-jeff-harris-nd-eliminating-pain-by-treating/id577009557?i=1000602914278
Show Page:
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/762
Episode Sponsors:
Relax FAR Infrared Sauna
https://www.biochargeme.com/collections/all/momentum98
Colostrum - Use Code OPTIMIZE to save 20% until 3/15/23
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/colostrum
Methylene Blue - Use code EHR10 to save 10%
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/lifebludmb
Dissolve It All - Use code EHR15 to save 15%
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/ozonewater
Support Our Work:
Get My Patreon Health Protocols
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/patreon
Visit our Store
https://www.biochargeme.com/
Support us on Amazon
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/amazon
My Amazon Recommended Products
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/amazonstore
Donate on Paypal
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/paypal
Favorite Supps:
Mitolfe - Use code EHR15 to save 15%!
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/mitolifewellness
Life Blud - Use code EHR10 to save 10%
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/lifeblud
Subscribe & Listen:
iTunes
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/itunes
Spotify
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/spotify
Stitcher
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/stitcher
iHeart Radio
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/iheartradio
Follow Us:
Newsletter
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/subscribe
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/instagram
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/facebook
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/twitter
Youtube
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/youtube
Alternative Platforms:
Telegram
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/telegram
Brighteon - My Favorite
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/brighteon
Bitchute
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/bitchute
Odysee
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/odysee
Rumble
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/rumble
Gab
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/gab
Health Disclaimer:
For informational purposes only. The information contained herein is not medical advice and should not be construed as such. No mineral, vitamin, nutrient, treatment or anything listed or linked to below (other than drugs) can cure or alter physiology in any way. Always seek the advice of a licensed healthcare professional before starting any diet, treatment, supplement or protocol. The information below is not meant to treat, or cure any disease. The creator of this document assumes no risk for the consumption of any products contained in this document or from associated websites.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.