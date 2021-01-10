Pres. Donald Trump - No Fear, No Retreat! Red Sea Miracle Faith! He is now Born Again Spirit Filled Christian! YAH SAID People 100 million voted for him President! (mirrored)

please visit YAH'S Amightwind Ministryoriginal video published on Yahsladyinred on Youtube, January 6, 2021for full two hour audio messagePlease join us in prayer as we intercede for President Donald J Trump and for the Election Results to be fair and for him to once again win this Presidential election. In 2016 I prophesied to the world 5 months prior to him winning the Presidential election in 2016. We pray for high and uncommon favor for Donald J Trump especially during this time where there is alot of corruption and dishonesty in the counting of the ballots and we pray that all those who voted for Trump will be counted for. YAHs will be done in YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH, Amen.Shalom. This is Elisheva Eliyahu. This is your—well, you know who I am: Apostle, Prophet, Pastor and to some I'm so honored to be called "Momma." I have been in deepest intercession [more] than anyone can believe. If you think I’ve been quiet, it’s because I’ve had the ear [of HEAVEN] and I'm—there is not one time that I am not praying for cards-trump —I’m telling you not 75 million, not 80 million, but YAH told me there was 100 million, 100 million who wanted the cards trump to continue, our cards trump! He confessed before the whole world the name of JESUS CHRIST. He doesn’t know the HEBREW NAME. It’s okay. We’re only held accountable for what we know! He told the birth [story of YAHUSHUA], and you heard me say that this is his favorite book, that Bible. He’s relying in faith that the ONE HE calls JESUS CHRIST will not let him down! It’s the prayers of the righteous that avails much (Jms 5:16). Please hear me. I’m full of emotion—what’s going on in wash. and how they even try to stop millions from coming and protesting and standing up for the cards trump of the United States. You’re going to have to take interest in this! No matter where you are in this world! If you can get there, then go there on January 6th and back our cards trump up. Please Please help me I'm calling out to AmightyWind congregation please help me We're in a battle in the house-white. We need the millions and millions of people to show up in wash. on January 6th. If I could be there I would But instead all my prayers go there nearly [Laughs] so close to 24 hours a day. The reason he is HATED is because he truly, truly is a last stand [against tyranny]. Don't judge him for who he used to be. Judge him as a born again HOLY SPIRIT filled [man], doing the best he knows how to be, for lack of better words, a Christian, for him. For he doesn't understand a "Messianic Judaism." He confessed HIM. He confessed JESUS CHRIST before the whole world. He's never called anyone a boss before but he confesses WHO GOD is. And to put your faith in HIM! #RedSeaMiracle #Amightywind.com #AsaMikaiyahIf you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with youIn YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva EliyahuAmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro: