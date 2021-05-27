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The Great Lie Unveil Continues
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61 views • May 27, 2021
The first-ever audit of the 2020 presidential vote in Maricopa County, Arizona has set off a civil war that pits the Republican-led state senate against Democratic Party officials in charge of supervising statewide elections and also against the Republican officials who dominate Maricopa County.
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