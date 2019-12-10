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PATERNITY BROAD: Finally Some Justice | Redonkulas.com
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13 views • December 10, 2019
In a landmark case you've never heard about, a woman named Danielle Morris in the UK was tried and convicted of paternity fraud. Now if only the rest of the western world would recognize this crime for what it is, and follow suit.
Source: https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-merseyside-40250820
DNA Getaway:
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Source: https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-merseyside-40250820
DNA Getaway:
Please donate to Popp Culture via Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/redonkulaspopp
Or donate via Paypal!
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