© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Video That'll Lead To Fauci's Arrest - PROOF The Spike Protein Is An Intentional Bio-Weapon
Follow
2
Share
Report
200 views • July 20, 2021
Dr. Martin gives an earth shaking interview with Stew Peters where he provides 100% conclusive proof that there is no virus, and that this is a conspiracy to assault the world with a manufactured bio-weapon "vaccine" These revelations are made especially sinister as it appears that one of the main objectives of this War Crime is to take out the US Military. This is TREASON at the highest level, the Justice Department has failed America, and now the Soldiers are preparing to be murdered by their own government as their execution date has been set to begin this September.
Where are the Military Courts?
Are they too going to just sit on their hands as US enlisted men and women get slaughtered?
Where are the Military Courts?
Are they too going to just sit on their hands as US enlisted men and women get slaughtered?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.