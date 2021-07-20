The Video That'll Lead To Fauci's Arrest - PROOF The Spike Protein Is An Intentional Bio-Weapon

Dr. Martin gives an earth shaking interview with Stew Peters where he provides 100% conclusive proof that there is no virus, and that this is a conspiracy to assault the world with a manufactured bio-weapon "vaccine" These revelations are made especially sinister as it appears that one of the main objectives of this War Crime is to take out the US Military. This is TREASON at the highest level, the Justice Department has failed America, and now the Soldiers are preparing to be murdered by their own government as their execution date has been set to begin this September.



Where are the Military Courts?



Are they too going to just sit on their hands as US enlisted men and women get slaughtered?