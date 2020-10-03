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Ι.Μάζης Ο μηχανισμός του ΝΑΤΟ μας ευνουχίζει και εμείς χαιρόμαστε!
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91 views • October 03, 2020
Ο καθηγητής Γιάννης Μάζης μιλά για τον νατοϊκό μηχανισμό αποκλιμάκωσης έντασης μεταξύ Ελλάδας και Τουρκίας, ο οποίος στοχευόμενα ευνουχίζει την κυριαρχία μας. Στη σύνοδο κορυφής, το μόνο θετικό που πήραμε είναι η φράση «οριοθέτηση της υφαλοκρηπίδας και των αποκλειστικών οικονομικών ζωνών». Καυτηριάζει τη μη υποστήριξη της Κύπρου από την Ελλάδα. Από την εκπομπή «Μεσημέρι και Κάτι» στον τηλεοπτικό σταθμό SIGMA της Κύπρου, στις 2-10-2020.
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