I AM the Bread of Life (Mark of the Beast #4)

We must understand that Jesus is our spiritual food. Only he can bring us into eternal life, and he does it through himself. We can only make it through the Great Tribulation and escape the Mark of the Beast if we learn to eat Jesus.
Prophetic Bible teaching by Glenn Hall
