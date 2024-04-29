Create New Account
Sovereignty and the Constitution: Government as Agent of the People of the States
In the American system, the people of the several states are sovereign, meaning they hold final or ultimate authority. Power flows from them to the federal government, which merely serves as their agent.

Path to Liberty: April 29, 2024

Keywords
libertyconstitutionhistorysovereigntylibertarianwe the peoplefoundersfederalism10th amendment

