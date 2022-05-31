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How did Dianetics Help ? Personal stories. Peter, Graphic Designer
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22 views • May 31, 2022
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My name is Peter. I’m a graphic designer. By delivering Dianetics session professionally I've seen people who were upset about things, people who like - things are bothering them constantly in life. Something happened in their past that they hadn’t been quite able to get over, actually come out the other end, better able to confront that, better able to handle that area of their life. I feel like, like I just accomplished something with that person. And it’s really, really a good feeling for me.
Order the book that started it all—Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health. The explosive #1 New York Times bestseller contains all of the advanced techniques you need to apply Dianetics. Learn the procedure step by step and find out how your mind works and how to make it work for you.
Order your copy of Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health today!
23, Montréal Rd, Vanier, ON K1L 6E8
Phone: (613) 230-5701
https://www.dianetics.org/
My name is Peter. I’m a graphic designer. By delivering Dianetics session professionally I've seen people who were upset about things, people who like - things are bothering them constantly in life. Something happened in their past that they hadn’t been quite able to get over, actually come out the other end, better able to confront that, better able to handle that area of their life. I feel like, like I just accomplished something with that person. And it’s really, really a good feeling for me.
Order the book that started it all—Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health. The explosive #1 New York Times bestseller contains all of the advanced techniques you need to apply Dianetics. Learn the procedure step by step and find out how your mind works and how to make it work for you.
Order your copy of Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health today!
23, Montréal Rd, Vanier, ON K1L 6E8
Phone: (613) 230-5701
https://www.dianetics.org/
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