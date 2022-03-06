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Befriending the Mind + Handmade Journal Tutorial DIY {Creation Process Revealed} self-talk, mindset
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12 views • March 06, 2022
Every week, I'm guiding my Holistic Healing Circle through the creation process to deeply understand what it takes to create the change you desire in your life...and then guiding you through a creative process. This week I share insights and tips around befriending the mind and overcoming mental chatter, followed by a step-by-step tutorial for making handmade journals using tea-stained paper and pressed flowers. You can find more support at bit.ly/holisticsupport and even get your own handmade journal and other pressed flower adorned gifts and more at bit.ly/shopholistic
Link to tea-stained paper making tutorial: https://youtu.be/mjOskKDr5vo
Link to pressed flower tutorial: https://youtu.be/03w3TsfffjU
Supplies needed for tutorial: (skip to the 9 minute mark for tutorial only)
- Cardboard (2 pieces)
- Tea-stained paper (or any paper you want)
- Pressed flower (or cut out pictures/words/whatever you want to add to cover)
- Mod Podge
- Paint pens (optional)
- String (about 2-3 feet)
- Beads (optional)
- Binder clips
- Drill
- Ruler
- Scissors and/or blade knife
- Tweezers (optional, but helpful)
- Pencil
Link to tea-stained paper making tutorial: https://youtu.be/mjOskKDr5vo
Link to pressed flower tutorial: https://youtu.be/03w3TsfffjU
Supplies needed for tutorial: (skip to the 9 minute mark for tutorial only)
- Cardboard (2 pieces)
- Tea-stained paper (or any paper you want)
- Pressed flower (or cut out pictures/words/whatever you want to add to cover)
- Mod Podge
- Paint pens (optional)
- String (about 2-3 feet)
- Beads (optional)
- Binder clips
- Drill
- Ruler
- Scissors and/or blade knife
- Tweezers (optional, but helpful)
- Pencil
Keywords
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