Del Bigtree says there is not much standing between you and mandated death.

The full 2:09 hour show from August 11, 2022 is posted here:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/eNFUkR3S69bb/

Del Bigtree says the only reason I need a government is to protect me from billionaires who are poisoning me.

Del Bigtree says Our founding fathers warned us, you can't let industry buy your government or the government will be run by those industries.

Del Bigtree says I am AGAINST all of these government agencies being run by people from Pfizer and all other drug companies, from Monsanto, from Exxon, etc.

Del Bigtree says the U.S. regulatory agencies are covering up injuries & deaths from vaccine trials.

Del Bigtree says the media — called the 4th branch of government — is extremely important.

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

