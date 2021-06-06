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This Saint News 6/6/2021
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Nigeria Announces Twitter Has Been ‘Indefinitely’ Suspended
https://www.complex.com/life/nigeria-announces-twitter-indefinitely-suspended?utm_campaign=complexmag&;utm_source=twitter.com&utm_medium=social
EXCLUSIVE: US Capitol Doors on Jan. 6 Were Magnetically Locked – Someone Inside Capitol Security Had to Release the Lock to Open the Doors (VIDEO)
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/huge-exclusive-us-capitol-doors-jan-6-magnetically-locked-someone-inside-capitol-security-release-lock-open-doors-video/
US Group Sues China For $20 Trillion Over Using Coronavirus As Bio Weapon
https://eurasiantimes.com/us-group-sues-china-for-20-trillion-over-using-coronavirus-as-bio-weapon/?amp
Dr. Benjamin Braddock – Thread
https://threader.app/thread/1391614921033539584
China threatens nuclear war, expanding arsenal in case of ‘intense showdown’ with US
https://nypost.com/2021/06/02/chinese-media-says-beijing-expanding-its-nuclear-arsenal/?utm_campaign=SocialFlow&;utm_source=NYPTwitter&utm_medium=SocialFlow
Mike Lindell Presents Absolutely 9-0
https://tv.gab.com/channel/realmikelindell/view/mike-lindell-presents-absolutely-9-0-60b9218b9fa5380df4d3b5cc
World’s largest iceberg breaks off Antarctic shelf
https://www.foxnews.com/science/worlds-largest-iceberg-breaks-off-antarctic-shelf
UNICEF Takes Down Report Saying Porn is OK for Kids After Pro-Life Group Exposes It
https://www.lifenews.com/2021/05/21/unicef-takes-down-report-supporting-porn-of-kids-after-pro-life-group-exposes-it/
Nigeria Announces Twitter Has Been ‘Indefinitely’ Suspended
https://www.complex.com/life/nigeria-announces-twitter-indefinitely-suspended?utm_campaign=complexmag&;utm_source=twitter.com&utm_medium=social
EXCLUSIVE: US Capitol Doors on Jan. 6 Were Magnetically Locked – Someone Inside Capitol Security Had to Release the Lock to Open the Doors (VIDEO)
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/huge-exclusive-us-capitol-doors-jan-6-magnetically-locked-someone-inside-capitol-security-release-lock-open-doors-video/
US Group Sues China For $20 Trillion Over Using Coronavirus As Bio Weapon
https://eurasiantimes.com/us-group-sues-china-for-20-trillion-over-using-coronavirus-as-bio-weapon/?amp
Dr. Benjamin Braddock – Thread
https://threader.app/thread/1391614921033539584
China threatens nuclear war, expanding arsenal in case of ‘intense showdown’ with US
https://nypost.com/2021/06/02/chinese-media-says-beijing-expanding-its-nuclear-arsenal/?utm_campaign=SocialFlow&;utm_source=NYPTwitter&utm_medium=SocialFlow
Mike Lindell Presents Absolutely 9-0
https://tv.gab.com/channel/realmikelindell/view/mike-lindell-presents-absolutely-9-0-60b9218b9fa5380df4d3b5cc
World’s largest iceberg breaks off Antarctic shelf
https://www.foxnews.com/science/worlds-largest-iceberg-breaks-off-antarctic-shelf
UNICEF Takes Down Report Saying Porn is OK for Kids After Pro-Life Group Exposes It
https://www.lifenews.com/2021/05/21/unicef-takes-down-report-supporting-porn-of-kids-after-pro-life-group-exposes-it/
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