The USA wants World War...

The shadow government running the USA are determined to drag the world
into war. The same way 9/11 was orchestrated to kick start wars against
Afghanistan and Iraq, they allowed Hamas with the help of israeli
soldiers , to start the latest war. The USA will use its attack dog
Israel to cause so much death and destruction in Gaza , that the world
will have no choice but to intervene, that`s what the USA wants so it
can escalate the war against Iran , Russia and China. The USA is the 2nd
beast mentioned in Revelations 13, it will relentlessly strive to
dominate the entire world, no matter who the so called `president` is,
until it brings in its digital currency worldwide and thereby enslave
the whole of humanity. That`s why since its inception, the USA is
striving along with its vassals, and attack dogs, to dominate the world.
The shadow government running the USA, also controls the EU, UK , Nato
but it`s not enough. What can we do? we must reject everything that
comes from the USA.
