Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The USA wants World War...
channel image
Stand Up for Truth
82 Subscribers
69 views
Published Yesterday

The shadow government running the USA are determined to drag the world into war. The same way 9/11 was orchestrated to kick start wars against Afghanistan and Iraq, they allowed Hamas with the help of israeli soldiers , to start the latest war. The USA will use its attack dog Israel to cause so much death and destruction in Gaza , that the world will have no choice but to intervene, that`s what the USA wants so it can escalate the war against Iran , Russia and China. The USA is the 2nd beast mentioned in Revelations 13, it will relentlessly strive to dominate the entire world, no matter who the so called `president` is, until it brings in its digital currency worldwide and thereby enslave the whole of humanity. That`s why since its inception, the USA is striving along with its vassals, and attack dogs, to dominate the world. The shadow government running the USA, also controls the EU, UK , Nato but it`s not enough. What can we do? we must reject everything that comes from the USA.

Keywords
worldwarusa

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket