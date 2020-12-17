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ΑΠΟ ΤΟ LET'S TALK ABOUT IT WITH VIVIAN (Η ΠΕΤΡΑ ΤΟΥ ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟΥ) ΑΥΓΟΥΣΤΟΣ 2020
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1167 views • December 17, 2020
ΟΙ ΑΝΑΦΟΡΕΣ ΜΟΥ ΓΙΑ ΤΙΣ 3/9/ 20 ΣΕ ΑΥΤΟ ΤΟ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ ΠΥΡΟΔΟΤΗΣΑΝ ΤΟ ΜΙΣΟΣ ΤΟΥ ΑΥΣΤΡΑΛΟΥ ΠΡΟΣ ΕΜΕΝΑ.ΜΕ ΤΟ ΠΟΥ ΤΟ ΕΙΔΕ 7/9 ΞΕΚΙΝΗΣΕ ΚΑΙ Η ΕΠΙΘΕΣΗ.MONO ΠΟΥ ΔΕΝ ΕΙΧΕ ΤΟΝ ΑΝΤΡΙΣΜΟ ΝΑ ΤΟ ΠΑΡΑΔΕΧΤΕΙ.ΚΑΤΑ Τ'ΑΛΛΑ ΔΕΝ ΤΟΝ ΓΝΩΡΙΖΕ ΤΟΝ ΣΤΡΑΤΗΓΟ.ΦΤΟΥ ΣΑΣ ΣΥΝΕΤΑΙΡΑΚΙΑ ΦΑΣΙΣΤΕΣ ΠΡΟΔΟΤΕΣ ΘΡΑΣΥΔΕΙΛΟΙ.ΕΤΣΙ ΕΧΕΤΕ ΜΑΘΕΙ ΛΑΜΟΓΙΑ ΝΑ ΚΙΝΗΣΤΕ.ΜΕΣΑ ΑΠΟ ΨΕΜΜΑ ΚΑΙ ΒΡΟΜΙΑ
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