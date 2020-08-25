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RNC: Don Jr. sounds off on Democrats' anti-police stance
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7 views • August 25, 2020
Donald Trump Jr. comments on the importance of safety in communities, support for police and law enforcement across the country, the stances of his father's and how they stand in contrast to Joe Biden and the 'radical left,' how the Republican party is 'open for everyone,' and more. - via Newsmax TV's coverage of the 2020 RNC
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