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The Kate Awakening 06/24/2019 Propaganda And The Media Monopoly
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2670 views • January 03, 2022
Livestream June 24th 2019
Propaganda And The Media Monopoly
The 6 companies that own (almost) all media.
BOOK WANTED: "Journalists for Hire. How the CIA Buys the News." by Dr Udo Ulfkotte
If you run across this book, please consider donating or offering it to Kate for a reasonable price.
The Kate Awakening
We The Media co-founder, Hypnotherapist, Spiritual Ascension & Truth Researcher
❤️ Kate's uploaded livestream videos:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thekateawakening
❤️ Kate's LinkTree to all social media:
https://linktr.ee/thekateawakening
❤️ Kate's Official Telegram Channel:
https://t.me/thekateawakening
Welcome to The Kate Awakening placeholder and promotion Brighteon account!
Propaganda And The Media Monopoly
The 6 companies that own (almost) all media.
BOOK WANTED: "Journalists for Hire. How the CIA Buys the News." by Dr Udo Ulfkotte
If you run across this book, please consider donating or offering it to Kate for a reasonable price.
The Kate Awakening
We The Media co-founder, Hypnotherapist, Spiritual Ascension & Truth Researcher
❤️ Kate's uploaded livestream videos:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thekateawakening
❤️ Kate's LinkTree to all social media:
https://linktr.ee/thekateawakening
❤️ Kate's Official Telegram Channel:
https://t.me/thekateawakening
Welcome to The Kate Awakening placeholder and promotion Brighteon account!
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