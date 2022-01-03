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The Kate Awakening 06/24/2019 Propaganda And The Media Monopoly
The Kate Awakening
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2670 views • January 03, 2022
Livestream June 24th 2019

Propaganda And The Media Monopoly

The 6 companies that own (almost) all media.

BOOK WANTED: "Journalists for Hire. How the CIA Buys the News." by Dr Udo Ulfkotte
If you run across this book, please consider donating or offering it to Kate for a reasonable price.

The Kate Awakening
We The Media co-founder, Hypnotherapist, Spiritual Ascension & Truth Researcher
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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