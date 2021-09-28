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BOOM! VACCINE EXEMPTION HIJACKERS EXPOSED!
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723 views • September 28, 2021
BOOOOM! Wonder why you suddenly can’t get a medical exemption from the COVID ‘vaccine?’ To support my work: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php ..... First I set the stage by going over the INSANE “guidance” on adverse reactions and exemptions & at about 18 minutes I hit the detonator! THANK YOU to everyone who has kept this channel going, you are the BEST audience on the internet!
REFERENCES:
CPSO guidance: https://archive.is/jGerG
Ontario Ministry of Health Vaccine Exemptions page: https://health.gov.on.ca/en/pro/programs/publichealth/coronavirus/docs/vaccine/medical_exemptions_to_vaccination.pdf
Public Health Ontario statistics on Vaccine Adverse Events (AEFI): https://www.publichealthontario.ca/-/media/documents/ncov/epi/covid-19-aefi-report.pdf?la=en
Robert Chen 1,2:
1. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/9795397/
2. CDC Epidemic Intelligence Service https://www.cdcfoundation.org/taxonomy/term/18
World Bank Pandemic Bond Offering: https://www.worldbank.org/en/news/press-release/2017/06/28/world-bank-launches-first-ever-pandemic-bonds-to-support-500-million-pandemic-emergency-financing-facility
Task Force on Global Health takes over Brighton: https://brightoncollaboration.us/transition/
CEPI Partners with Brighton: https://cepi.net/news_cepi/cepi-partners-with-brighton-collaboration-to-support-safety-assessment-of-vaccine-candidates-against-emerging-infectious-diseases/
CEPI ‘experts’ replace Brighton panel: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0264410X21000943
REFERENCES:
CPSO guidance: https://archive.is/jGerG
Ontario Ministry of Health Vaccine Exemptions page: https://health.gov.on.ca/en/pro/programs/publichealth/coronavirus/docs/vaccine/medical_exemptions_to_vaccination.pdf
Public Health Ontario statistics on Vaccine Adverse Events (AEFI): https://www.publichealthontario.ca/-/media/documents/ncov/epi/covid-19-aefi-report.pdf?la=en
Robert Chen 1,2:
1. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/9795397/
2. CDC Epidemic Intelligence Service https://www.cdcfoundation.org/taxonomy/term/18
World Bank Pandemic Bond Offering: https://www.worldbank.org/en/news/press-release/2017/06/28/world-bank-launches-first-ever-pandemic-bonds-to-support-500-million-pandemic-emergency-financing-facility
Task Force on Global Health takes over Brighton: https://brightoncollaboration.us/transition/
CEPI Partners with Brighton: https://cepi.net/news_cepi/cepi-partners-with-brighton-collaboration-to-support-safety-assessment-of-vaccine-candidates-against-emerging-infectious-diseases/
CEPI ‘experts’ replace Brighton panel: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0264410X21000943
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