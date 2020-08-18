HOW THE L.A. TIMES REDPILLED AMERICA

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WotW looks at an extraordinary revelation by the L.A. Times and ponders the globalist plan for the West. Support nationalist creators: https://www.subscribestar.com/wayofth... or https://www.paypal.me/wayoftheworld or https://teespring.com/stores/wayofthe...
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