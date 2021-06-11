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The 5G Rollout & What You Need to Know (5G FACING THE PROBLEM)
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378 views • June 11, 2021
As the facts emerge the clear and present dangers of the 5G rollout reveals many potential health implications expected to cause massive problems world wide.
Educational Music-Video By 'FAILURE OF FEAR'
Source
https://www.5gexposed.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/5G-Risk-The-Scientific-Perspective.pdf
Educational Music-Video By 'FAILURE OF FEAR'
Source
https://www.5gexposed.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/5G-Risk-The-Scientific-Perspective.pdf
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