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Inflation To Trigger Food Riots In The US
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640 views • April 17, 2022
Alex Jones.
Mike Adams of https://naturalnews.com joins Alex Jones to break down the riots that will happen when inflation affects to food supply chain in the US.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1164cs-inflation-to-trigger-food-riots-in-the-us.html
Mike Adams of https://naturalnews.com joins Alex Jones to break down the riots that will happen when inflation affects to food supply chain in the US.
Get Your Limited Edition Apparel At Cost!
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1164cs-inflation-to-trigger-food-riots-in-the-us.html
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