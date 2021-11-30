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War on Telegram Continues with Lin Wood & Flynn
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152 views • November 30, 2021
The Kyle Rittenhouse accusations on the Tucker Carlson show has led into a social media war with Lin Wood against General Flynn. We dig into some posts and a new secretly recorded phone call by Lin Wood with Flynn.
Links discussed on the video:
Audio Recording of General Flynn telling Lin Wood that Qanon Is A Disinformation Campaign By The CIA
https://palbulletin.com/2021/11/29/audio-recording-of-general-flynn-telling-lin-wood-that-qanon-is-a-disinformation-campaign-by-the-cia/
General Flynn & Lin Wood; “Qanon Is A Disinformation Campaign By The CIA”
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2021/11/general-flynn-qanon-is-a-disinformation-campaign-by-the-cia/
George Soros SEC Document:
https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1029160/000090266421003982/p21-1988sc13g.htm
Social Media Posts
https://palbulletin.com/current-politics/social-media-posts/
General Michael Flynn Telegram Posts
https://palbulletin.com/current-politics/social-media-posts/general-michael-flynn-telegram-posts/
Lin Wood Telegram Posts
https://palbulletin.com/current-politics/social-media-posts/lin-wood-telegram-posts/
If you would like to donate to help us continue making videos: paypal.me/palbulletin
For the Latest Palbulletin posts please visit:
https://palbulletin.com/latest-posts/
Also check out the latest on all of the battleground 2020 election audits at:
https://palbulletin.com/conspiracies/2020-election-fraud/
Want to know what General Flynn, Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, Mike Lindell and others are posting on social media? Check this link out or go to Current Politics \ Social Media posts on the Drop Down Menu.
https://palbulletin.com/current-politics/social-media-posts/
Can contact me directly at: [email protected]
Links discussed on the video:
Audio Recording of General Flynn telling Lin Wood that Qanon Is A Disinformation Campaign By The CIA
https://palbulletin.com/2021/11/29/audio-recording-of-general-flynn-telling-lin-wood-that-qanon-is-a-disinformation-campaign-by-the-cia/
General Flynn & Lin Wood; “Qanon Is A Disinformation Campaign By The CIA”
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2021/11/general-flynn-qanon-is-a-disinformation-campaign-by-the-cia/
George Soros SEC Document:
https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1029160/000090266421003982/p21-1988sc13g.htm
Social Media Posts
https://palbulletin.com/current-politics/social-media-posts/
General Michael Flynn Telegram Posts
https://palbulletin.com/current-politics/social-media-posts/general-michael-flynn-telegram-posts/
Lin Wood Telegram Posts
https://palbulletin.com/current-politics/social-media-posts/lin-wood-telegram-posts/
If you would like to donate to help us continue making videos: paypal.me/palbulletin
For the Latest Palbulletin posts please visit:
https://palbulletin.com/latest-posts/
Also check out the latest on all of the battleground 2020 election audits at:
https://palbulletin.com/conspiracies/2020-election-fraud/
Want to know what General Flynn, Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, Mike Lindell and others are posting on social media? Check this link out or go to Current Politics \ Social Media posts on the Drop Down Menu.
https://palbulletin.com/current-politics/social-media-posts/
Can contact me directly at: [email protected]
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