The Cure for Cancer is Prevention, And It’s Here

Cancer survival exceeds 90% when detected during Stage I. Novel technologies are making early detection easier, especially for cancers that usually aren’t diagnosed until after metastasis has occurred.Tune in to discover:The important distinction between multi-cancer early detection and liquid biopsyThe benefits provided by looking for molecular signs of cancer rather than anatomical, such as by mammogram or colonoscopyHow stage I cancer is definedEric Fung, MD, PhD, is Vice President of Clinical Development at Grail, a company with a mission to detect cancer early, before it has spread to other parts of the body. Unfortunately, as it currently stands, only a fraction of cancers are detected at Stage I, especially when it comes to cancers for which there are no screening guidelines.Over the past 50 years, the primary focus in cancer research has been on therapeutics. But many FDA-approved therapeutics have very little impact on survival rates, because when it comes down to it, the best way to reduce cancer mortality is to detect cancers early, when they can still be cured.Fung explains how a new multi-cancer early detection (MCED) test called the Galleri test can detect the presence of 50 Stage I cancers, and with only a single blood draw. He also discusses the studies supporting the validity of this test, namely the Circulating Cell-free Genome Atlas (CCGA) study and prospective clinical study called PATHFINDER.The Galleri test is now available to patients by prescription.Press play to hear the full conversation and learn more at grail.Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C