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Major Political Parties. "Covid is killing us". Australians say "GOOD"
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621 views • September 30, 2021
Gestapo Gladys Berejiklian is a blackmailed little zio witch fugly wench owned by big pharma, the truth will come out very soon its why she is so keen to kill everyone with these RNA Death shots. Bankster wankers always own these maggots with pedo videos or with her she is under investigation big time, big crimes. Clive touches on the subject in this interview. She is in it over her head along with others.
If you are going to vote, vote for this lot or GAP. Never vote LibLabs again they are filthy maggots. A press conference with important information for all Australians. Clive Palmer.
Listen to Clive Palmers latest press conference talking about freedom of choice and the right for people to choose what medical treatment they want free from coersion or compulsion. We need to make the corruption public in NSW....we can't afford to sit on this. One must ask? Where is this type of reporter when questioning government or a health bureaucrat ? 🤔 oh thats right they have to submit questions before allowed to publicly ask them. We need to expose this Covid scam in all States. Especially NSW and VIC.
Also Australia wide! Finally another voice for those who aren’t buying into the mainstream narrative!
Also at Odysee. https://odysee.com/@liabilitymate:5
Backup Channel at Odysee. https://odysee.com/@liabilitymate:5
Cool Aussie Flag. https://www.ebay.com.au/itm/373510245774?chn=ps&;norover=1&mkevt=1&mkrid=705-139619-5960-0&mkcid=2&itemid=373510245774&targetid=1278935637969&device=c&mktype=pla&googleloc=1000142&poi=&campaignid=10101784949&mkgroupid=124139260073&rlsatarget=pla-1278935637969&abcId=9300367&merchantid=7630352&gclid=Cj0KCQjwkIGKBhCxARIsAINMioK6u-H73pGYPXIbX9k3AjgrBuOY3_5y13Uj0pjFE32kKbeNWi3WCz0aAgVoEALw_wcB
Complying with tyrants has a 100% failure rate people, whatever these tyrants say DO THE OPPOSITE...
All State & Federal Governments are unlawful & illegitimate. Stop doing what they say & take them out.
Neither the Federal nor the State Governments are sovereign bodies:
they are legislatures with limited powers, any law which they attempt to pass
in excess of those power is NO LAW AT ALL it is simply a nullity entitled to NO OBEDIENCE...
https://www.facebook.com/greataustralianparty
https://www.knowyourrightsgroup.com.au
This is an open letter to Australian politicians who have allowed our country to become a place I no longer recognise. But you have lost my consent. In fact, I don’t remember you ever asking.
So let me be clear. You DO NOT have my consent to crush our way of life. To criminalise me for going further than 5 kilometres from my home. To set up police checkpoints on our roads - roads that I paid for, when I used to be allowed to work, when I used to be allowed to leave my home without explaining myself to someone in uniform.
You DO NOT have my consent to keep me from my family. To tell me “we are all in this together” while forcing us to stay apart. To lecture me about the morality of seeing people I love or checking in on a neighbour I pass at the shops. To make me “register” to see a friend. What sort of nightmare are you creating?
Who are you to tell me it is “good” to obey you, and “bad” to defy you? To come onto my screen daily and lecture me on my “behaviour”. To position a police officer behind you every time you speak. To hide behind public health officials. To threaten me with jail if I don’t listen. To fly police helicopters over my neighbourhood. To put the “riot” squad and the military on our streets (for our own good, of course). Who are you to decide what is “good” and “bad”, and to enforce your new world order with weapons?
The only type of “bad” I recognise is the powerful forcing the weak to do something against their will.
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=134709521809444&;set=a.106292347984495
OPEN LETTER TO GOVERNMENTS. PRINT IT OFF & HAND IT TO ALL POLICY ENFORCES (Fake Police)
https://www.knowyourrightsgroup.com.au/files/Serene_Teffaha_open_letter.pdf
Source: liabilitymate
If you are going to vote, vote for this lot or GAP. Never vote LibLabs again they are filthy maggots. A press conference with important information for all Australians. Clive Palmer.
Listen to Clive Palmers latest press conference talking about freedom of choice and the right for people to choose what medical treatment they want free from coersion or compulsion. We need to make the corruption public in NSW....we can't afford to sit on this. One must ask? Where is this type of reporter when questioning government or a health bureaucrat ? 🤔 oh thats right they have to submit questions before allowed to publicly ask them. We need to expose this Covid scam in all States. Especially NSW and VIC.
Also Australia wide! Finally another voice for those who aren’t buying into the mainstream narrative!
Also at Odysee. https://odysee.com/@liabilitymate:5
Backup Channel at Odysee. https://odysee.com/@liabilitymate:5
Cool Aussie Flag. https://www.ebay.com.au/itm/373510245774?chn=ps&;norover=1&mkevt=1&mkrid=705-139619-5960-0&mkcid=2&itemid=373510245774&targetid=1278935637969&device=c&mktype=pla&googleloc=1000142&poi=&campaignid=10101784949&mkgroupid=124139260073&rlsatarget=pla-1278935637969&abcId=9300367&merchantid=7630352&gclid=Cj0KCQjwkIGKBhCxARIsAINMioK6u-H73pGYPXIbX9k3AjgrBuOY3_5y13Uj0pjFE32kKbeNWi3WCz0aAgVoEALw_wcB
Complying with tyrants has a 100% failure rate people, whatever these tyrants say DO THE OPPOSITE...
All State & Federal Governments are unlawful & illegitimate. Stop doing what they say & take them out.
Neither the Federal nor the State Governments are sovereign bodies:
they are legislatures with limited powers, any law which they attempt to pass
in excess of those power is NO LAW AT ALL it is simply a nullity entitled to NO OBEDIENCE...
https://www.facebook.com/greataustralianparty
https://www.knowyourrightsgroup.com.au
This is an open letter to Australian politicians who have allowed our country to become a place I no longer recognise. But you have lost my consent. In fact, I don’t remember you ever asking.
So let me be clear. You DO NOT have my consent to crush our way of life. To criminalise me for going further than 5 kilometres from my home. To set up police checkpoints on our roads - roads that I paid for, when I used to be allowed to work, when I used to be allowed to leave my home without explaining myself to someone in uniform.
You DO NOT have my consent to keep me from my family. To tell me “we are all in this together” while forcing us to stay apart. To lecture me about the morality of seeing people I love or checking in on a neighbour I pass at the shops. To make me “register” to see a friend. What sort of nightmare are you creating?
Who are you to tell me it is “good” to obey you, and “bad” to defy you? To come onto my screen daily and lecture me on my “behaviour”. To position a police officer behind you every time you speak. To hide behind public health officials. To threaten me with jail if I don’t listen. To fly police helicopters over my neighbourhood. To put the “riot” squad and the military on our streets (for our own good, of course). Who are you to decide what is “good” and “bad”, and to enforce your new world order with weapons?
The only type of “bad” I recognise is the powerful forcing the weak to do something against their will.
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=134709521809444&;set=a.106292347984495
OPEN LETTER TO GOVERNMENTS. PRINT IT OFF & HAND IT TO ALL POLICY ENFORCES (Fake Police)
https://www.knowyourrightsgroup.com.au/files/Serene_Teffaha_open_letter.pdf
Source: liabilitymate
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