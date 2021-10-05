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PART 2: FDA Official 'Blow Dart African Americans' and Wants 'Nazi Germany Registry' for Unvaccinated
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30 views • October 05, 2021
Project Veritas' undercover journalist interviews Taylor Lee, Food and Drug Administration.
BREAKING: This Story has just been DELETED off of INSTAGRAM by BIG TECH. The censorship has already started! Help spread the word before the video is gone! TWEET PART 2 NOW: https://ctt.ec/cbn_7
This Story Is Being CENSORED And REMOVED Across Social Media! We have been BLOCKED from posting on FACEBOOK for 12 hours. Be sure to follow us on Telegram @projectveritas for continued updates!! Keep Sharing and Save the Video Before It's Gone!
This is one of the BIGGEST stories we've ever broke, and this is just PART TWO. To get the updates on PART THREE as soon as possible, visit CovidVaxExposed.com and sign up!
#CovidVaxExposed
#ExposePharma
Support Project Veritas' mission: https://www.projectveritas.com/donate
RELATED LINKS:
CovidVaxExposed.com
https://www.projectveritas.com
SOURCE: https://youtu.be/4oWWcqGk1m4
BREAKING: This Story has just been DELETED off of INSTAGRAM by BIG TECH. The censorship has already started! Help spread the word before the video is gone! TWEET PART 2 NOW: https://ctt.ec/cbn_7
This Story Is Being CENSORED And REMOVED Across Social Media! We have been BLOCKED from posting on FACEBOOK for 12 hours. Be sure to follow us on Telegram @projectveritas for continued updates!! Keep Sharing and Save the Video Before It's Gone!
This is one of the BIGGEST stories we've ever broke, and this is just PART TWO. To get the updates on PART THREE as soon as possible, visit CovidVaxExposed.com and sign up!
#CovidVaxExposed
#ExposePharma
Support Project Veritas' mission: https://www.projectveritas.com/donate
RELATED LINKS:
CovidVaxExposed.com
https://www.projectveritas.com
SOURCE: https://youtu.be/4oWWcqGk1m4
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