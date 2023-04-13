https://gettr.com/post/p2e8bwsc2f1

4/10/2023 The #FreeMilesGuo rally on April 8, 2023, is quite different from previous ones. Many fellow fighters who hesitated to make public appearances before bravely took off their masks this time and stood at the front line. Some American musicians who have millions of followers also joined our rally. Media outlets such as America First News even did full coverage of the rally. Our previous efforts have paid off by awakening Americans!

#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow





4/10/2023 4月8日的这场 #释放郭文贵 全球联动抗议与以往不同，许多以前不敢露脸的战友都勇敢摘下了口罩走在了第一线。许多有百万粉丝的美国音乐人也参与了我们的集会，更有《美国第一新闻网》这样的媒体做了全程报道。我们以前所有的行动已经唤醒了美国人！

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平



