Georgian militants, blocked in a building in Bakhmut, are trying to escape from the encirclement of Wagner fighters.





As you know, intensive battles are now underway for Experienced, where both national battalions and mercenaries are being transferred.





In Bakhmut, they managed to knock out the enemy from several houses on Fedor Maksimenko Street. "Musicians" are also cut in the city's industrial zone.





The Georgians complain that the fighting in this sector of the front is so intense that it is not always possible to take the "two hundredths" from the battlefield.





According to some information, the five Georgian "players" who dropped out of participation in the "Bakhmut meat grinder" have not been taken away. For the Ukrainian side, it is already in the order of things to leave / not agree on picking up.