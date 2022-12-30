Thomas Barnett die Europäer sollen eine hellbraune Mischrasse werden mit einem IQ von 90
12 views
Nix gegen Araber oder Ausländer. im Gegenteil ich finde gut wie dort unten zussammen gehalten wird.
Keywords
euiqdeutschland90europaadrianimpfenthomasbarnetteugenikarischerherrenmenschkinderaerzte
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos