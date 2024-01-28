Create New Account
Joe Rogan: "I Wasn't Afraid of AI Until I Learned This" | JRE Clips
GalacticStorm
437 views
Published a day ago

Joe Rogan: "I Wasn't Afraid of AI Until I Learned This" -  Tristan Harris and Aza Raskin are the co-founders of the Center for Humane Technology and the hosts of its podcast, "Your Undivided Attention" and producer of a new film "The A.I. Dilemma" on YouTube.


Clip taken from JRE #2076 w/ Aza Raskin & Tristan Harris

Keywords
aijoe roganjrepowerfuljrejre experiencechatgpt

