Joe Rogan: "I Wasn't Afraid of AI Until I Learned This" | JRE Clips

Joe Rogan: "I Wasn't Afraid of AI Until I Learned This" - Tristan Harris and Aza Raskin are the co-founders of the Center for Humane Technology and the hosts of its podcast, "Your Undivided Attention" and producer of a new film "The A.I. Dilemma" on YouTube.
Clip taken from JRE #2076 w/ Aza Raskin & Tristan Harris
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.