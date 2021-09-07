the chase scene from Beautiful Target aka XX: Utsukushiki hyôteki (1995)

In Tokyo of the early 1990s, Kyoko, an Asian lady in a black lace dress, silver lamé shawl, and matching high heel pumps, prowls the evening streets. Despite her appearance, this Japanese lady is not looking for love. Instead, Kyoko is playing Nancy Drew by taking a deep dive into the mysterious deaths of some local Streetwalkers. But after hours of frequenting a variety of sketchy saloons and nightclubs, this forensic pathologist has come up empty-handed for clues. Finally, this brunette lady heads homeward with nothing else better to do, but she is not alone.

Taking a shortcut down a narrow passageway, the pathologist soon notices the steady thump of someone else's footsteps. Slowing down to a stop, Kyoko automatically detects that those other footsteps have also stopped. Instantly consumed by fear, she doesn't dare look to see who it might be. Heading on her way, the brunette lady quickly finds herself in a maze made up of Market stalls that are closed down for the night. But as Kyoko navigates through this warren, all she can hear is her clicking heels and the steady footfall of her follower.

Suddenly, the lady no longer hears the footsteps of her pursuer. Stopping in her tracks, Kyoko finally turns around to see who could be following her. But the dimly lit passage is utterly devoid of people.

This pathologist assumes that her follower has gone away, but that only lasts for an instant. Then, a dark hooded figure comes out of the shadows from a gap between those Market stalls. Automatically guessing that this creepy figure is the one who was stalking her, the brunette lady immediately pulls out a scalpel.

Kyoko attempts to defend herself as this hooded man lunges at her, knocking her to the ground. Her attacker produces a red rope from a case he is carrying. She attempts to flee, but the creepy stranger grabs her and disarms her. However, as this villain ties Kyoko up, salvation arrives by a quick blow to the head with an iron pipe. As the hooded man hits the ground, Natsumi, clad in biker chick garb, points the business end of a switchblade dead at his face. This evil man now realizes that this would-be Sherlock Holmes has her own Doctor Watson, a lady pimp whose girls have been terrorized by this unknown killer.