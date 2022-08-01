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United Patriots AZ "We Will Win This"
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40 views • August 01, 2022
July 13th 2022 United Patriots AZ
United Patriots AZ "We Will Win This" Wednesday July 13th, 2022 Meeting (Doors Open at 6:45pm) Location: New Horizon School for the Performing Arts 446 E Broadway Rd., Mesa AZ 85204 (Link) WE WILL WIN THIS Don't miss our next meeting on Wednesday, July 13th. Freedom has a real fight on its hands, but we can win this. When the people are united together and grounded in the principles of freedom, great things happen. Come listen to our own Shane Krauser and special guests Matt Salmon (former U.S. Congressman) and Shawnna Bolick (candidate for AZ Sec. of State), in a town-hall gathering you won't forget. We will discuss how better days are coming and what role we each play. This is our time to make a real difference! As always, this is a free event. Doors open at 6:45 PM. Spread the word and mark your calendars! Get there early, we're expecting a full-house! Bring your friends, family, and neighbors (dessert will be served). CONTEST: $25 GIFT CERTIFICATE AWARDED TO WHOEVER DRESSES IN THE MOST PATRIOTIC ATTIRE. "This year we will learn the principles of freedom found in the U.S. Constitution in a way you've never witnessed before. Bring your friends and family! The tide is shifting, our best days are ahead!" Speakers: Shane Krauser: has been called by many “the best instructor of the Constitution in the country.” He served as a trial attorney for 14 years, taught Constitutional Law for over 15 years at three different AZ colleges, and taught at the Phoenix and Glendale police academies for more than 10 years. Shane was a radio talk show host for three years, toured and shared the stage with Glenn Beck for 18 months, and testified in front of US Congress. Shane has conducted over 2000 speaking engagements on liberty around the world, including Mexico, Peru, and Canada. Matt Salmon: was born in Salt Lake City, Utah. He is a graduate of Mesa High School. He received a Bachelor's Degree in English Literature from ASU, and an Masters in Public Administration from BYU. He has worked as a telecommunications executive, community affairs manager, and member of the AZ State Senate where he was assistant majority leader. He was first elected to the U.S. Congress in 1994, serving until 2001. He later returned to the U.S. Congress serving from 2013-2017. While there, he served on the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, and Chairman of the Subcommittee on Asia and the Pacific. Matt is husband to Nancy, father to 4, and a proud grandfather. Shawnna Bolick: moved to AZ in 2001 after having served her communities in Texas and New York. In Texas, she worked for then Lt. Governor Rick Perry's special project on the Advisory Council on the Digital Economy. Prior to this, she obtained a B.A. degree in policy studies at Syracuse University followed by graduate coursework from American University in Washington DC. Shawnna is an author, mother and wife all while balancing many public service roles throughout her community. She is married to AZ Supreme Court Justice Clint Bolick. She was elected to her first term in the AZ House of Representatives in 2018. Shawnna and her family reside in Phoenix with their three greyhounds. She is a candidate for AZ Secretary of State. WHEN: Wednesday, July 13th, 2022 WHERE: New Horizon School for the Performing Arts ADDRESS: 446 E. Broadway Rd., Mesa AZ 85204 DOORS OPEN: 6:45 PM START TIME: 7:00 PM PARKING: Please park in marked spaces surrounding the school (see map) NOTE: If you’d like to set up a table during the event, for your organization or political candidate, please email us. Warmest Regards, Jeffrey Crane Co-Founder United Patriots AZ www.unitedpatriotsaz.com - Website [email protected] - Email MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Copyrights 2022 Producer Director George Nemeh
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