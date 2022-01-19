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Russian Diplomat: Countdown Has Begun
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537 views • January 19, 2022
The Biden Administration stands accused today of one of the world’s most glaring examples of government incompetence. 5G cellphone communications has been successfully deployed in over 40 countries.
AT&T and Verizon turned on their 5G transmitters today in selected US cities. 5G service in some American cities was curtailed near airports. That’s because US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg utterly failed to prepare US airports for the arrival of 5G.
Meanwhile, Russia continues to ask for a written response from NATO and the Biden Administration to the Ukraine question, implying that the clock is ticking towards conflict, and that “the countdown has begun.”
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 1/19/22
AT&T and Verizon turned on their 5G transmitters today in selected US cities. 5G service in some American cities was curtailed near airports. That’s because US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg utterly failed to prepare US airports for the arrival of 5G.
Meanwhile, Russia continues to ask for a written response from NATO and the Biden Administration to the Ukraine question, implying that the clock is ticking towards conflict, and that “the countdown has begun.”
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 1/19/22
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