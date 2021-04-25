AMAZING! YALE EPIDEMIOLOGIST SPEAKS OUT AGAINST COVID VAX! - MORE THAN HALF OF CASES GOT THE JAB!

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news of the top Yale epidemiologist's shocking announcement that more than half of all new so-called covid cases are actually people who've been vaccinated!
Of course, PCR tests will pick up on anything you have or have had and they will blindly mark you positive for covid, so the correct thing to say is half of all illnesses on earth have happened to people who got the vaccine, but the point is clear, the vaccine destroys your immune system and then you get sick.
This news comes out as Yale itself bans students from returning to class without a jab. All the while, vaccine passports are being rolled out worldwide, pregnant women are being asked to get the vaccine and in Canada, vaccin orders have been placed until 2024, with the MOST doses being released in 2024. WHY?
The insanity continues. Stand up now!
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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2021