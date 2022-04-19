Professor Dave Collum on the Supply Chain and Economy

Professor Dave Collum talks Supply Chain, Equities, Gold, Silver and Prepping. This is part of a long conversation Dave and I had regarding many things. It is edited down to focus on financial and other risks for this channel. Dave is one of the smartest people, most well-informed I know and is always a great conversation.David Collum received a BS in biology from Cornell in 1977 and an MA, MS, and PhD in chemistry from Columbia University in 1980. Dave currently is the Betty R. Miller Professor of Chemistry at Cornell University. While at Cornell Dave has served as Director of Undergraduate Studies, Director of Graduate Studies, associate chairman, and chairman while running a research program in organic chemistry for forty years, which include collaborations with a host of large-cap pharmaceutical companies exemplified by Merck and Pfizer. In recent years he has become interested in the interface where politics and markets meet. He compiles an annual Year in Review, does several dozen podcasts per year, and occasionally stirs up trouble on more mainstream media sources.********************We appreciate every thumb up and if you like this video, consider subscribing to RISK using this Link! ⤵️********************Welcome to the official YouTube Channel RISK 📈This channel is dedicated to looking at risk, what risks we face, and how to best protect yourself from risk, as well as how risk plays into your everyday life, your investments and your future.We interview some of the best minds in modern finance, risk management and related subjects.➡️ Our videos offer in-depth looks at how to face and manage risk.So, if you are interested at exploring risk, then we think our YouTube channel is the perfect one for you!Please consider subscribing to our awesome channel and hit that little bell icon so you’ll be notified every time a new RISK video is uploaded 🔔#davecollum #prepping # silver #gold #ukraine #economics #risk #leejustoThe views expressed on this channel and in our videos are opinions. Everyone's financial situation is different and you should consult with a qualified financial professional before investing.