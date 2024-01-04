Create New Account
The Ultimate Guide To Boycotting Israel | i24 NEWS
Published 17 hours ago

'You can't boycott us; we own all your tech. Good luck.' - CHALLENGE ACCEPTED...

I bet it's all stolen technology anyway....

Release Date: 2021

🔗 All Credit To i24NEWS English: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eDqHWktku9Y

🔗 An application has been developed to boycott Israeli goods: No Thanks APP ► HERE: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.bashsoftware.boycott

Mirrored - Just a Dude

boycottpropagandaisraelchallenge accepted

