Introducing New Words to Urban Dictionary, ZEW, ZEWTUBE, ZOOGLE, and ZEWGLE

Introducing New Words to Urban Dictionary, ZEW, ZEWTUBE, ZOOGLE, and ZEWGLENow this is distinguish between the GOOD Jews from the Zionist Jews.Brazil Wants To Create Its Own Internet To Shield Itself From US SpyingPublished September 17, 2013In the wake of the National Security Agency spying scandal that has embittered relations between Brazil and the United States, President Dilma Rousseff has ordered a series of measures aimed at greater Brazilian online independence and security.Many experts fear this divorce from the U.S.-centric Internet will be a potentially dangerous first step toward politically fracturing a global network built with minimal interference by governments.The move follows revelations that the NSA intercepted President Rousseff’s communications, hacked into the state-owned Petrobras oil company’s network and spied on Brazilians who entrusted their personal data to U.S. tech companies such as Facebook and Google.Brazil’s controversial plan to extricate the internet from US controlA BRICS development bank could rival IMF and World Bank, expert says10 April 2013‘BRICS’ nations to form development bank to rival World Bank, IMFGoogle has suspended me from all their products,subscribe to my other channels,ugetube.com,bit chute,ceflex.orgBrighteon,Please help and donate,dr Meno on FACEBOOKJOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTIONThe Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank RunsThe Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank RunsEUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)