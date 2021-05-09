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Introducing New Words to Urban Dictionary, ZEW, ZEWTUBE, ZOOGLE, and ZEWGLE
dr Meno Peace Terrorist
dr Meno Peace Terrorist
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Introducing New Words to Urban Dictionary, ZEW, ZEWTUBE, ZOOGLE, and ZEWGLE
Now this is distinguish between the GOOD Jews from the Zionist Jews.

Brazil Wants To Create Its Own Internet To Shield Itself From US Spying
Published September 17, 2013
https://www.foxnews.com/politi....cs/brazil-wants-to-c
In the wake of the National Security Agency spying scandal that has embittered relations between Brazil and the United States, President Dilma Rousseff has ordered a series of measures aimed at greater Brazilian online independence and security.
Many experts fear this divorce from the U.S.-centric Internet will be a potentially dangerous first step toward politically fracturing a global network built with minimal interference by governments.
The move follows revelations that the NSA intercepted President Rousseff’s communications, hacked into the state-owned Petrobras oil company’s network and spied on Brazilians who entrusted their personal data to U.S. tech companies such as Facebook and Google.


Brazil’s controversial plan to extricate the internet from US control
https://www.theguardian.com/wo....rld/2013/sep/20/braz

A BRICS development bank could rival IMF and World Bank, expert says
10 April 2013
https://www.globalconstruction....review.com/trends/br

‘BRICS’ nations to form development bank to rival World Bank, IMF
https://www.latimes.com/busine....ss/la-fi-brics-bank-

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The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
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The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
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EUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)
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Keywords
jewbrazilzewzoogle
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