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Introducing New Words to Urban Dictionary, ZEW, ZEWTUBE, ZOOGLE, and ZEWGLE
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30 views • May 09, 2021
Introducing New Words to Urban Dictionary, ZEW, ZEWTUBE, ZOOGLE, and ZEWGLE
Now this is distinguish between the GOOD Jews from the Zionist Jews.
Brazil Wants To Create Its Own Internet To Shield Itself From US Spying
Published September 17, 2013
https://www.foxnews.com/politi....cs/brazil-wants-to-c
In the wake of the National Security Agency spying scandal that has embittered relations between Brazil and the United States, President Dilma Rousseff has ordered a series of measures aimed at greater Brazilian online independence and security.
Many experts fear this divorce from the U.S.-centric Internet will be a potentially dangerous first step toward politically fracturing a global network built with minimal interference by governments.
The move follows revelations that the NSA intercepted President Rousseff’s communications, hacked into the state-owned Petrobras oil company’s network and spied on Brazilians who entrusted their personal data to U.S. tech companies such as Facebook and Google.
Brazil’s controversial plan to extricate the internet from US control
https://www.theguardian.com/wo....rld/2013/sep/20/braz
A BRICS development bank could rival IMF and World Bank, expert says
10 April 2013
https://www.globalconstruction....review.com/trends/br
‘BRICS’ nations to form development bank to rival World Bank, IMF
https://www.latimes.com/busine....ss/la-fi-brics-bank-
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The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://youtu.be/cLwb49IRXS0
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/
EUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)
https://ugetube.com/watch/euro....pa-the-last-battle-a
Now this is distinguish between the GOOD Jews from the Zionist Jews.
Brazil Wants To Create Its Own Internet To Shield Itself From US Spying
Published September 17, 2013
https://www.foxnews.com/politi....cs/brazil-wants-to-c
In the wake of the National Security Agency spying scandal that has embittered relations between Brazil and the United States, President Dilma Rousseff has ordered a series of measures aimed at greater Brazilian online independence and security.
Many experts fear this divorce from the U.S.-centric Internet will be a potentially dangerous first step toward politically fracturing a global network built with minimal interference by governments.
The move follows revelations that the NSA intercepted President Rousseff’s communications, hacked into the state-owned Petrobras oil company’s network and spied on Brazilians who entrusted their personal data to U.S. tech companies such as Facebook and Google.
Brazil’s controversial plan to extricate the internet from US control
https://www.theguardian.com/wo....rld/2013/sep/20/braz
A BRICS development bank could rival IMF and World Bank, expert says
10 April 2013
https://www.globalconstruction....review.com/trends/br
‘BRICS’ nations to form development bank to rival World Bank, IMF
https://www.latimes.com/busine....ss/la-fi-brics-bank-
Google has suspended me from all their products,
subscribe to my other channels,
ugetube.com,
https://videos.utahgunexchange.....com/@Peace%20Terror
bit chute,
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pRIg3X4VSkfj/
ceflex.org
https://ceflix.org/channel/pro....file/1188/peace-terr
Brighteon,
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/peaceterrorist
Please help and donate,
https://www.patreon.com/drmeno
dr Meno on FACEBOOK
https://www.facebook.com/drmenorps
JOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTION
https://www.facebook.com/fiscalrevolution/
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://youtu.be/cLwb49IRXS0
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/
EUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)
https://ugetube.com/watch/euro....pa-the-last-battle-a
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