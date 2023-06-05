Switch To Conceal Carry For Your Own Safety

Situational awareness is becoming increasingly a big deal for safety. SA is a purposeful behavior. Link to Mike Glover's vid: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=65mJ_wfeIvQ In light of the boundless rabidity of the left it is my view that the time for open carry has passed, and that those of us who carry a firearm should do so concealed when/where legal. Carrying concealed will better prevent a criminally minded leftist from trying to gain possession of your weapon. Further, it will better prevent being dragged into an altercation with a crazed, rabid leftist who simply seeks to provoke you.