Switch To Conceal Carry For Your Own Safety

glock 1911
Published Yesterday |
Situational awareness is becoming increasingly a big deal for safety.  SA is a purposeful behavior.  Link to Mike Glover's vid:      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=65mJ_wfeIvQ   In light of the boundless rabidity of the left it is my view that the time for open carry has passed, and that those of us who carry a firearm should do so concealed when/where legal.  Carrying concealed will better prevent a criminally minded leftist from trying to gain possession of your weapon.  Further, it will better prevent being dragged into an altercation with a crazed, rabid leftist who simply seeks to provoke you.  

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
