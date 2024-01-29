Create New Account
This is not a `leader`...
Stand Up for Truth
How long will the people of the USA accept this half dead monster, as their `leader`?...That thing isn`t running the USA, the people of the USA need to realize that a shadow government is running the USA and unless the people wake up soon, the shadow government will start more wars, and at the same time destroy the citizens of the USA and people worldwide! The shadow government running the USA needs to be stopped, it`s becoming a lunatic state, it promotes every sort of degenerate cretin to positions of influence, it degrades men and women, it`s responsible for the degrading of education, history and honour worldwide. It bribes, bullies and bombs all countries who won`t bow down to its dictates. The shadow government running the USA is a disgrace, an embarrassment, a diseased mad dog and it needs to be stopped!

