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The Great Reset Illuminati Covenant Revealed.. and Waking Up Zombies to the Plandemic Genocide
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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711 views • April 04, 2021
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INTRO VID: They Don't Wanna Talk About It -Keen James (Produced by James Moses): https://youtu.be/wdXSlKr870s

Mainstream media: States are opening up, how can we incentivize people to get vaccinated: https://twitter.com/jeremykauffman/status/1377755435227299840

Despite vaccination success, Hungary sets daily record COVID deaths: https://www.euronews.com/2021/03/31/despite-vaccination-success-hungary-sets-daily-record-covid-deaths

Two sisters at Villa Hills monastery die from COVID-19 after 28 test positive: https://local12.com/news/local/two-sisters-at-villa-hills-monastery-die-from-covid-19-after-28-test-positive-cincinnati

Alberta Police attempt to shut down service during Good Friday. This is Pastor Artur Pawlowski who has had a taste of tyrannical governments growing up and has been fighting back since last year to keep his church open and feeding the homeless: https://twitter.com/thelinecanada/status/1378441122679242752

Pete Buttigieg mocked for ‘phony’ Cabinet meeting bike stunt: https://nypost.com/2021/04/03/pete-buttigieg-mocked-for-phony-bike-stunt

The Secret Covenant: https://freedom-school.com/the-secret-covenant.pdf

'What we are breathing through our mouth and nose is actually hazardous waste': Scientists find evidence of toxic chemicals in some face masks: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-9426499/Scientists-evidence-toxic-chemicals-face-masks.html

Max Igan talks about me and cryptocurrency at 30:45 of this vid https://www.bitchute.com/video/X9xCvMIFEcHM/

These are scenes from Brussels, Belgium over the week as police split up a gathering in a park that went against COVID-19 restrictions: https://twitter.com/drdavidsamadi/status/1378289828417114113

Bloodlines of Illuminati - The Top 13 Illuminati Families by Fritz Springmeier, 1995: https://www.cia.gov/library/abbottabad-compound/FC/FC2F5371043C48FDD95AEDE7B8A49624_Springmeier.-.Bloodlines.of.the.Illuminati.R.pdf
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jesusilluminaticovid19
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