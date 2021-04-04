© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Great Reset Illuminati Covenant Revealed.. and Waking Up Zombies to the Plandemic Genocide
Follow
2
Share
Report
711 views • April 04, 2021
Access the Video Replays from Anarchapulco 2021: dollarvigilante.com/anarchapulco
Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Subscribe to the TCV Summit: https://tcvsummit.com
Uncle Vigilante: https://youtu.be/voSUQmu5Bps
As video platforms shut down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
Our Decentralized DollarVigilante.tv Channel: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY Channel: https://lbry.tv/@DollarVigilante:b
Odysee Channel: https://odysee.com/@DollarVigilante:b
Bitchute Channel: https://bitchute.com/channel/DkNYbFJKDPpX
153 News Channel: https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=The%20Dollar%20Vigilante
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedollarvigilante
Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/user/DollarVigilante
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: https://twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: https://twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Jeff Berwick on Twitter: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff
FaceBook: https://facebook.com/DollarVigilante
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
INTRO VID: They Don't Wanna Talk About It -Keen James (Produced by James Moses): https://youtu.be/wdXSlKr870s
Mainstream media: States are opening up, how can we incentivize people to get vaccinated: https://twitter.com/jeremykauffman/status/1377755435227299840
Despite vaccination success, Hungary sets daily record COVID deaths: https://www.euronews.com/2021/03/31/despite-vaccination-success-hungary-sets-daily-record-covid-deaths
Two sisters at Villa Hills monastery die from COVID-19 after 28 test positive: https://local12.com/news/local/two-sisters-at-villa-hills-monastery-die-from-covid-19-after-28-test-positive-cincinnati
Alberta Police attempt to shut down service during Good Friday. This is Pastor Artur Pawlowski who has had a taste of tyrannical governments growing up and has been fighting back since last year to keep his church open and feeding the homeless: https://twitter.com/thelinecanada/status/1378441122679242752
Pete Buttigieg mocked for ‘phony’ Cabinet meeting bike stunt: https://nypost.com/2021/04/03/pete-buttigieg-mocked-for-phony-bike-stunt
The Secret Covenant: https://freedom-school.com/the-secret-covenant.pdf
'What we are breathing through our mouth and nose is actually hazardous waste': Scientists find evidence of toxic chemicals in some face masks: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-9426499/Scientists-evidence-toxic-chemicals-face-masks.html
Max Igan talks about me and cryptocurrency at 30:45 of this vid https://www.bitchute.com/video/X9xCvMIFEcHM/
These are scenes from Brussels, Belgium over the week as police split up a gathering in a park that went against COVID-19 restrictions: https://twitter.com/drdavidsamadi/status/1378289828417114113
Bloodlines of Illuminati - The Top 13 Illuminati Families by Fritz Springmeier, 1995: https://www.cia.gov/library/abbottabad-compound/FC/FC2F5371043C48FDD95AEDE7B8A49624_Springmeier.-.Bloodlines.of.the.Illuminati.R.pdf
Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Subscribe to the TCV Summit: https://tcvsummit.com
Uncle Vigilante: https://youtu.be/voSUQmu5Bps
As video platforms shut down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
Our Decentralized DollarVigilante.tv Channel: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY Channel: https://lbry.tv/@DollarVigilante:b
Odysee Channel: https://odysee.com/@DollarVigilante:b
Bitchute Channel: https://bitchute.com/channel/DkNYbFJKDPpX
153 News Channel: https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=The%20Dollar%20Vigilante
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedollarvigilante
Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/user/DollarVigilante
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: https://twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: https://twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Jeff Berwick on Twitter: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff
FaceBook: https://facebook.com/DollarVigilante
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
INTRO VID: They Don't Wanna Talk About It -Keen James (Produced by James Moses): https://youtu.be/wdXSlKr870s
Mainstream media: States are opening up, how can we incentivize people to get vaccinated: https://twitter.com/jeremykauffman/status/1377755435227299840
Despite vaccination success, Hungary sets daily record COVID deaths: https://www.euronews.com/2021/03/31/despite-vaccination-success-hungary-sets-daily-record-covid-deaths
Two sisters at Villa Hills monastery die from COVID-19 after 28 test positive: https://local12.com/news/local/two-sisters-at-villa-hills-monastery-die-from-covid-19-after-28-test-positive-cincinnati
Alberta Police attempt to shut down service during Good Friday. This is Pastor Artur Pawlowski who has had a taste of tyrannical governments growing up and has been fighting back since last year to keep his church open and feeding the homeless: https://twitter.com/thelinecanada/status/1378441122679242752
Pete Buttigieg mocked for ‘phony’ Cabinet meeting bike stunt: https://nypost.com/2021/04/03/pete-buttigieg-mocked-for-phony-bike-stunt
The Secret Covenant: https://freedom-school.com/the-secret-covenant.pdf
'What we are breathing through our mouth and nose is actually hazardous waste': Scientists find evidence of toxic chemicals in some face masks: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-9426499/Scientists-evidence-toxic-chemicals-face-masks.html
Max Igan talks about me and cryptocurrency at 30:45 of this vid https://www.bitchute.com/video/X9xCvMIFEcHM/
These are scenes from Brussels, Belgium over the week as police split up a gathering in a park that went against COVID-19 restrictions: https://twitter.com/drdavidsamadi/status/1378289828417114113
Bloodlines of Illuminati - The Top 13 Illuminati Families by Fritz Springmeier, 1995: https://www.cia.gov/library/abbottabad-compound/FC/FC2F5371043C48FDD95AEDE7B8A49624_Springmeier.-.Bloodlines.of.the.Illuminati.R.pdf
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.