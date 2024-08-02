Drink Along w #beerandgear 129: Stone Brewing Delicious Hazy IPA w Reduced Gluten 5.05/*

A solid Hazy IPA, Well named as she is Delicious.

She is well crafted and balanced as perfectly as you could make it.

Running 7.7 for the ABV, 75 for the IBUs and the SRM is best guessed as 17.

Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with us

Big 3 folks

Skal!

E.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

