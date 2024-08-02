Drink Along w #beerandgear 129: Stone Brewing Delicious Hazy IPA w Reduced Gluten 5.05/*

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A solid Hazy IPA, Well named as she is Delicious.
She is well crafted and balanced as perfectly as you could make it.
Running 7.7 for the ABV, 75 for the IBUs and the SRM is best guessed as 17.
Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with us
Big 3 folks
Skal!
E.
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear
https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1